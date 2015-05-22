(Adds comment from President Santos)
By Julia Symmes Cobb and Helen Murphy
BOGOTA May 22 Colombia's Marxist FARC rebels
suspended a unilateral ceasefire after government troops killed
26 of its fighters, the guerrilla group said on Friday, a move
that will likely ratchet up tension at peace talks to end five
decades of war.
The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, said it
lifted the ceasefire because of the attack, one of the deadliest
confrontations since the two sides began negotiations in Cuba at
the end of 2012.
President Juan Manuel Santos said his armed forces are ready
for the renewed offensive.
The insurgent group slammed Santos for "incoherence" in
seeking peace while his military continued attacks against FARC
encampments. The rebel ceasefire had been in place since late
December.
"The suspension of the unilateral ceasefire was not in our
sights ... but the incoherence of Santos' government has
achieved it," the FARC said in an statement on its website.
"Dialogue will continue," rebel negotiator and member of the
group's seven-member secretariat, Pablo Catatumbo, told Reuters
in Havana. "There is a tense atmosphere that has tarnished the
talks these days."
The FARC statement repeated the group's demand that the
government also declare a ceasefire "for the health" of the
process and to prevent further casualties, but Santos has
refused to halt offensives until peace is signed.
Minutes before the rebel statement, Santos urged the group
in a televised address to accelerate the pace of talks. He
encouraged an end to the "spiral of violence, hate and
vengeance" and praised the armed forces for their efforts.
The bombing raid and ground combat that killed the 26 at
their jungle camp took place in the key drug trafficking region
of Cauca where the FARC has a strong presence.
"The rebels will be thinking about retaliation," Santos
said, standing beside his military leadership in Bogota. "What
we have to do is stop; stop and transform it into a spiral of
forgiveness and reconciliation."
Peace talks to halt a conflict that has killed more than
220,000 people and displaced millions have so far resulted in
partial agreement on three items on a five-point agenda.
The rebel deaths come a month after the FARC killed 11
soldiers in the same region, prompting the government to restart
bombing raids on guerrilla camps after a brief suspension.
At that time, the FARC called the incident a legitimate case
of self-defense in reaction to an offensive by government
troops.
(Additional reporting by Nelson Acosta in Havana; editing by W
Simon, Matthew Lewis and Richard Chang)