BOGOTA, June 11 Colombia's FARC rebels attacked
an energy pylon in the southern province Caqueta, leaving
500,000 people without electricity, the military said on
Thursday as the Marxist group steps up attacks on infrastructure
amid stumbling peace talks.
FARC, or the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, early
on Thursday also detonated explosives on a stretch of road that
connects southeastern Cauca with the center of the country.
The 8,000-strong FARC lifted a unilateral ceasefire about
three weeks ago and has since hit almost daily at roadways,
energy networks, and oil trucks and installations.
The insurgent group has been in talks with the government
for the last 30 months, seeking to end a 51-year conflict that
has killed almost a quarter of a million people.
Tension mounted at discussions in Cuba in recent weeks when
the FARC killed 11 soldiers as they sheltered from the rain,
essentially breaking the ceasefire established in December.
Government troops then killed 27 rebel fighters, prompting the
FARC to renew hostilities.
The group, which began in 1964 as a peasant movement, wants
President Juan Manuel Santos to agree to a bilateral ceasefire,
and analysts reckon the latest attacks are aimed at angering
Colombians so they pressure him to call a truce.
He has so far refused.
Negotiators are working through a five-point agenda that
includes victim reparations, agricultural reform and elimination
of the cocaine trade, as well as demobilization and rebel
political participation.
Several thousand barrels of crude oil spilled into a river
in southwest Colombia on Monday after the FARC bombed a pipeline
owned by state-run oil company Ecopetrol. Its chief executive
officer, Juan Carlos Echeverry, called the damage an
"environmental tragedy."
