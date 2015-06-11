(Adds killing of police, comments by president and defense
minister)
BOGOTA, June 11 Colombia's FARC rebels shot dead
three police officers on Thursday and brought down an energy
pylon, cutting off power to half a million people in the
country's south, the military said, as the Marxist group steps
up attacks amid stumbling peace talks.
Members of the FARC, or the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia, opened fire on the three police officers patrolling a
stretch of the southwestern Pan-American Highway on Thursday and
detonated explosives a few kilometers away on the same road.
The 8,000-strong FARC lifted a unilateral ceasefire about
three weeks ago and has since hit almost daily at roadways,
power networks and crude oil trucks and pipelines, polluting
water supplies in the rebels' southwestern stronghold.
The insurgent group has been in talks with the government
for the last 30 months, seeking to end a 51-year conflict that
has killed almost a quarter of a million people. The
negotiations have continued despite the intensified attacks.
Months of relative detente ended in April when the FARC
killed 11 soldiers in Cauca province who were sheltering from
the rain, essentially breaking a ceasefire it began in December.
Government troops then killed 27 rebels, prompting the FARC to
renew hostilities.
The talks have advanced despite a near-constant backdrop of
fighting since they began. The five points on the agenda include
victim reparations, agricultural reform, eliminating the cocaine
trade, demobilization and rebel political participation.
The FARC, which began in 1964 as a peasant movement, wants
President Juan Manuel Santos to agree to a bilateral ceasefire,
and analysts reckon the latest attacks are aimed at angering
Colombians so they pressure him to call a truce.
He has so far refused and has condemned the attacks as
irrational and having no explanation. Defense Minister Juan
Carlos Pinzon has slammed FARC leaders as having the "mentality
of idiots."
Television networks have shown footage recorded on
cellphones of oil tanker truck drivers being forced by the FARC
to empty the thousands of barrels of crude they were carrying
onto the highway. Nineteen trucks were forced to unload on
Monday, then several more on Thursday.
Several thousand barrels of crude oil spilled into a river
in southwest Colombia on Monday after the FARC bombed a pipeline
owned by state-run oil company Ecopetrol. Its chief executive
officer, Juan Carlos Echeverry, has called the damage an
"environmental tragedy."
