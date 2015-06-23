HAVANA, June 23 Colombia's Marxist-led FARC
guerrillas warned on Tuesday that escalating violence could
damage peace talks in Cuba, where the government and insurgents
are seeking a negotiated end to half a century of civil war.
"It's time to stop the war in order not to harm the peace
process and avoid useless casualties," rebel leader Ivan Marquez
said in Havana.
"We ask President (Juan Manuel) Santos to once again
consider the possibility of stopping the war with a cessation of
hostilities," he said.
Latin America's longest-running guerrilla war has killed
some 220,000 people and displaced millions more. After a partial
respite earlier this year, combat has raged anew.
In March, Santos agreed to halt aerial bombing in
recognition of a unilateral cease-fire called by the
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) at Christmastime.
But he ordered new air assaults in response to a rebel attack
that killed 10 soldiers in April.
Since then both sides have carried out attacks, with the
FARC formally renewing offensive operations and sabotaging
roads, pipelines and utilities.
On Monday, four soldiers were killed in northeastern
Colombia when a helicopter dropping off troops was destroyed by
explosives detonated remotely by the FARC, the army said.
Since starting talks in November 2012, government and rebel
negotiators have reached partial accords on three of five agenda
points: land reform, the political future of the FARC and an end
to the illegal drugs trade. Still under discussion are victim
reparations and the FARC's demobilization.
Should the two sides reach a comprehensive agreement, it
would be submitted to voters for ratification.
(Reporting by Nelson Acosta; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Tom
Brown)