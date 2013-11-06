* Santos approval rating likely will rise
* Three agenda points still pending in peace talks
* FARC rebels remain strong in certain areas
By Helen Murphy and Rosa Tania Valdés
HAVANA/BOGOTA, Nov 6 Colombia's government and
Marxist FARC rebels reached a "fundamental agreement" on the
guerrillas' future in politics, one of the thorniest issues
addressed in peace talks in Cuba, according to a joint statement
on Wednesday.
The FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, has
been fighting the government in a jungle and urban conflict that
has killed more than 200,000 people in the five decades since it
began as a peasant movement seeking land reform.
The partial agreement may pave the way for FARC to enter
Colombian politics, which lead government negotiator Humberto de
la Calle said would provide a "new democratic opening" that
will lead to peace after an end of conflict. "Never again
politics and weapons together."
Like other Latin American guerrilla groups, the FARC aspires
to become a political party if a peace deal is signed.
"We are completely satisfied with what we have agreed on the
point of political participation," FARC leader Ivan Marquez told
Reuters. "We are doing well; in no other peace process have we
advanced as much as we have here in Havana. We have taken an
important step in the right direction to end the conflict and to
achieve a real democracy in Colombia."
President Juan Manuel Santos, facing a barrage of criticism
from the opposition for negotiating with the rebels, wants to
show progress in the talks that have dragged on for a year and,
until now, have yielded only incomplete agreement on the first
of a five-point agenda.
The center-right Santos has seen his approval ratings slump
in the last few months, partly due to the perception that he has
offered too many concessions to the rebels in return for little.
Partial accord has been reached on land reform from an
agenda that also includes reparation to the FARC's victims,
tackling Colombia's drug trade, and an end to fighting.
Wednesday's development will likely lift Santos' popularity
and provide momentum should he decide by the Nov. 25 deadline to
seek a second presidential term. Many believe a second term
hinges on progress at the negotiating table.
The two sides are unlikely to reveal many details of the
agreement, but Colombians will be looking for clues on how much
government negotiators have offered the rebels and how they will
pay for their crimes. Many will be unwilling to accept FARC
leaders being given seats in congress - as the rebels have
demanded - without first receiving jail terms and then passing
through the electoral process.
While most Colombians are desperate to see an end to the
war, initial euphoria over negotiations has worn off as many
doubt talks will soon reach a successful end.
"Even though the agreement is partial, what was announced
today is a defeat to those who have sought to darken or end the
peace process and constitutes a strong basis to believe we could
reach a definitive peace," Ivan Cepeda, a leftist congressman,
said.
Opposition leaders like former President Alvaro Uribe are
furious that the FARC has tried to dictate government policy
while it continues to bomb economic infrastructure and kill
civilians and military personnel.