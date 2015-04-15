BOGOTA, April 15 Ten Colombian soldiers were killed by FARC rebels in southwestern Cauca province on Wednesday, the military said, despite a four-month-old unilateral ceasefire declared by the group amid peace talks with the government.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, have been in peace negotiations with the government for more than two years. The group declared the ceasefire in December and last week President Juan Manuel Santos extended a halt to bombing raids in recognition of their compliance.

Several media commentators said the events could throw into doubt the ceasefire and may spell an end to a government halt to bombing raids on guerrilla camps.

The army "reproaches this act, whose authors were the narco-terrorists of the fourth commission of the Miller Perdomo mobile column of the FARC," General Mario Valencia told journalists.

He added nine soldiers were wounded.

Santos said via Twitter that he was consulting with military officials and would travel to the region.

"I am with the military leadership consulting about the events," Santos said. "I will travel to the area today."

"This is exactly the war that we want to end." (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra Editing by W Simon)