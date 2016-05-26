BOGOTA May 26 The Colombian Marxist rebel
group, the National Liberation Army, is responsible for the
disappearance of three journalists who disappeared in recent
days near the border with Venezuela, Colombia's defense minister
said on Thursday.
The reporters vanished while working in El Tarra
municipality in Norte de Santander, where the group, known as
the ELN, earns money from illegal cocaine production in the
lawless region about 400 km (250 miles) north of Bogota.
The government did not classify the disappearances as
kidnappings, but the group has held hundreds captive during more
than 50 years of war.
Spanish reporter Salud Hernandez, 59, who writes for Spain's
El Mundo and local newspapers, was the first of the three
reporters to go missing. She was last seen climbing aboard a
motorcycle taxi on Saturday while working on a story about the
illegal drug trade.
Reporter Diego D'Pablos and cameraman Carlos Melo, from
local television news channel Noticias RCN, went to the area to
cover Hernandez's disappearance, before they themselves vanished
on Tuesday.
"Based on intelligence information gathered until up to a
few hours ago, it's confirmed that the ELN is responsible for
the disappearance of the three journalists," Defense Minister
Luis Carlos Villegas told reporters.
"By the government's judgment, a prudent time has passed for
their return - from here on out what happens to them is the
responsibility of the ELN," he said.
Hernandez is known for opinion columns highly critical of
Colombia's insurgents and of President Juan Manuel Santos' peace
talks with the bigger guerrilla group, the Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia, or FARC.
Colombia and the ELN agreed in March to begin peace talks,
but Santos has said no talks will begin until the group frees
all hostages.
Santos increased troop presence and sent the heads of the
army and national police to the area to direct search operations
for the journalists. He has said finding them was a top
government priority.
The 2,000-strong ELN has increased oil pipeline bombings in
recent months and continued kidnappings in what many see as an
attempt to pressure the government into beginning talks quickly.
Inspired by Cuba's 1959 revolution, the ELN was founded by
radical Catholic priests in 1964.
While many Colombians are suspicious of peace talks with
both guerrilla groups, they are tired of the violence that has
killed more than 220,000 people and displaced millions over more
than half a century.
