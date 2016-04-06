By Nelson Acosta
| HAVANA, April 6
HAVANA, April 6 Colombia's Marxist FARC rebels
said an increase in violence by paramilitary groups made it
harder to reach a final peace accord with the government as the
two sides met for a round of negotiations in Cuba on Wednesday.
The FARC and the government reconvened after a two-week
break, having made progress in more than three years of talks in
Havana but missing a self-imposed March deadline over the issue
of how to disarm the rebels.
The rebels fear for their safety once an accord is signed,
saying a show of force by a uniformed criminal gang made up of
former paramilitary fighters was aimed at disrupting the peace
process.
The gang, known as the Urabenos, forced schools and
businesses to close in a large swathe of Colombia for two days
last week, killing five people.
"With paramilitary groups, with crime and attacks, with
terror and threats peace cannot materialize," Revolutionary
Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) commander Pablo Catatumbo said,
reading from a statement that demanded an agreement be quickly
reached about safety guarantees.
Violence in Colombia is at the lowest level in 50 years,
partly thanks to a unilateral ceasefire in which FARC reduced
attacks and kidnappings. But murders of social leaders, union
members and political activists rose 35 percent last year,
according to data from the CERAC research group, which tracks
the conflict that has endured for half a century.
In the 1980s hundreds of former FARC soldiers were killed by
paramilitary groups when they laid down their weapons to join
democratic politics. Fears of a repeat have hardened the
guerrillas' resolve not to disarm until they feel sure of their
safety, complicating the talks hosted by Cuba.
In a newspaper interview, Colombia's defense minister last
week said the rebels were using "the ghost of paramilitarism" as
a delaying tactic. Colombia's right-wing armed groups were
officially disbanded between 2003 and 2006 and the government
does not recognise their heirs as paramilitary organisations.
President Juan Manuel Santos has said that once peace is
achieved, he will put all his resources into fighting gangs such
as the Urabenos.
The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human
Rights in March warned such "post-mobilization armed groups"
were a threat to the implementation of peace and called the
government to respond effectively.
"Paramilitarism is no ghost invoked by the insurgency," the
FARC said in its statement.
