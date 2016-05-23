BOGOTA May 23 Colombian military and police
forces are searching for a Spanish journalist who disappeared
while reporting a story in Norte de Santander province, the
Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Military sources and local media feared Salud Hernandez, 59,
who has worked in the country for almost two decades, could be
in the custody of Marxist rebels operating in the area but the
Colombian government would not say whether the case was a
kidnapping and called it a "possible disappearance."
Hernandez, a journalist with Spain's El Mundo and local
newspapers, was last seen on Saturday in the town of El Tarra in
the northeastern province, along the border with Venezuela, the
ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
"I order priority and dedication from the armed forces in
establishing where the journalist Salud Hernandez is," President
Juan Manuel Santos said from his Twitter account on Sunday.
Hernandez reportedly was working on a story on illegal drugs
and had been in the area for about 20 days. She is known for
opinion columns highly critical of Colombia's insurgent groups.
Both the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and
the National Liberation Army (ELN) have presences in Norte de
Santander. The ELN has continued taking people hostage even
while it seeks to begin peace talks with the government.
The armed forces and the police are working with local
authorities and intelligence officials to find Hernandez, the
Defense Ministry statement said.
The country has been in peace talks with bigger rebel group
the FARC since the end of 2012 and recently agreed to start
negotiations with the ELN.
Santos has said no talks will begin until all ELN hostages
are freed.
The 2,000-strong ELN has increased oil pipeline bombings in
recent months and continued kidnappings in what many see as an
attempt to pressure the government into beginning talks.
Inspired by Cuba's 1959 revolution, the ELN has battled a
dozen Colombian governments since it was founded by radical
Catholic priests in 1964.
While many Colombians are suspicious of peace talks with
both groups, they are tired of the violence that has killed more
than 220,000 people and displaced millions over more than half a
century.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Helen Murphy and
Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Bill Trott)