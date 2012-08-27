BOGOTA Aug 27 Colombia's government will soon begin talks that could lead to formal negotiations for peace with the country's biggest guerrilla group, known as the FARC, according to a Colombian intelligence source.

As part of the deal, the government has agreed that leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia would not be extradited to another country to stand trial, he said.

Details of the accord are still being worked out, but the negotiations could take place in Cuba or in Norway, the source said.