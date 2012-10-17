* Past peace talks have failed, worsened the war
* Negotiators will speak to media on Thursday
By Balazs Koranyi and Helen Murphy
OSLO/BOGOTA, Oct 17 Historic closed-door talks
between Colombia and Marxist rebels began on Wednesday in Norway
after FARC rebel and government negotiators arrived secretly in
Oslo in a bid to end almost half a century of armed conflict,
Norwegian officials said.
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos is betting a decade
of U.S.-backed blows against the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia (FARC) has left the group sufficiently weakened to
seriously seek an end to the war after so many failed attempts.
Both parties, whisked through a VIP section of Oslo airport,
were taken to an undisclosed location around midday with the
media completely shut out for planned meetings on Wednesday and
Thursday, the Norwegian foreign ministry said.
This is the latest attempt to negotiate peace with the
drug-funded rebels since they formed back in 1964. Past
discussions ended in shambles, even strengthening the
guerrillas' ability to attack civilian and military targets.
Santos, a former defense minister, announced in September
that the two sides had negotiated the terms of a draft agenda in
Cuba, with the opening of the ta lks t o take place i n Oslo.
The five-point discussions will likely be thorny as they
focus on the drug trade, victim rights, land ownership in rural
areas, FARC participation in politics and how to end the war.
The negotiators are due to speak to reporters on Thursday,
though it is not yet clear whether the two sides will appear
together at the press conference.
Elected in a landslide in 2010 promising to maintain the
tough stance against insurgents implemented by his predecessor
Alvaro Uribe, Santos has been slammed by opponents for a
perceived deterioration in security.
Santos' approval ratings have recovered since the peace
talks were announced.
Rumors of talks with the FARC - Latin America's largest
insurgent group - swirled since he assumed office and took early
steps to kick-start the process with reforms giving land back to
displaced peasants and paying reparations to its victims.
"We are building peace with all the actions the government
has taken, we are creating an environment for it through laws
like the victims law and land law, and we are achieving it with
our security gains and efforts to eradicate extreme poverty,"
Santos said late on Tuesday.
While most Colombians approve of peace talks, polls show
that more than half would oppose any deal allowing FARC leaders
to participate in politics or giving them an amnesty for crimes
committed in the conflict.
Norway and Cuba have agreed to act as guarantors at the
talks while representatives from Venezuela and Chile will also
be present.