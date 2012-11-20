* Talks expected to last many months
* Government skeptical about rebel ceasefire
* Rural development first topic on table
By Rosa Tania Valdés and Jeff Franks
HAVANA, Nov 20 Peace negotiations between
Colombia and Marxist guerrillas are off to a good start in Cuba,
a rebel negotiator said on Tuesday, after delays and rocky
moments in the weeks before talks began to end Latin America's
longest-running insurgency.
Tempered by a history of failure, Colombia's government and
the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC,
started discussions on Monday with rebels calling a unilateral
truce, boosting hopes for an end after nearly 50 years of
fighting.
Rebel negotiator Jesus Santrich, wearing a gray jacket and
dark neck scarf, told reporters outside a Havana convention
center that the first session on Monday went smoothly.
"We're moving ahead at a good pace, on the right track and
trying to make sure of the full participation of the public," he
said in brief comments before entering the second day of talks.
Santrich, who is part of the FARC's political wing, spoke
from a podium with microphones in a change of plans for the
negotiators to stay mostly mum and out of sight of the media.
The government negotiators, led by former vice president
Humberto de la Calle, made no comment upon their arrival.
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is betting a decade
of U.S.-backed blows against the FARC has left the group
sufficiently weakened to seriously seek an end to the war.
This is the third try at peace with the drug-funded rebels
since they formed back in 1964. Past discussions ended in
shambles, even strengthening the guerrillas' ability to attack
civilian and military targets.
In a sign welcomed by war-weary Colombians and politicians
alike, the guerrilla group called a two-month unilateral
ceasefire on Monday, the first truce in more than a decade.
But the government reiterated its position that it would not
halt military operations until a final peace deal is signed and
expressed doubt the FARC was serious about its ceasefire pledge.
The negotiations have begun with the complex issue of rural
development, with four equally thorny topics - ending the war,
the political and legal future of the rebels, the drug trade and
compensation for war victims - still to come.
The agenda is aimed at addressing some of the group's
long-held concerns, but also finding redress for the tens of
thousands of lives lost and millions of people displaced in the
conflict.
De la Calle said on Sunday in Bogota that the first session
was expected to last about 10 days before taking a break, with
the date for the next round still to be decided.
Santos has said he wants an agreement within nine months,
but the rebels say the process could take much longer because of
the many complicated issues to be settled.