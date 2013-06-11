* Rebels say government hurry is hurting talks
* Negotiators to discuss political future of FARC
By Jeff Franks
HAVANA, June 11 Colombia's Marxist-led FARC
rebels opened their latest round of peace talks with the
government on Tuesday with a proposal to delay elections
scheduled for 2014 by a year, which the government quickly
rejected.
The two sides have been meeting in Havana intermittently
since November, trying to end a nearly half century-long
conflict in which at least 100,000 people have died and millions
have been displaced.
Before entering the talks, FARC lead negotiator Ivan Marquez
read a statement expressing irritation with government pressure
to reach a peace accord quickly and calling for the postponement
of elections to put "the collective interest of peace ahead of
any other circumstance."
President Juan Manuel Santos, who has hinted he will seek
another term in office in 2014, is pushing for the talks to
finish this year, which the rebels frequently have complained is
too fast.
Marquez also called for a national popular assembly "to find
a true solution to the conflict."
But government lead negotiator Humberto de la Calle stuck to
the government's line on the need to move along and dismissed
both proposals.
"That won't happen," he said.
The FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, was
founded in 1964 as a communist agrarian reform movement.
It appeared last month to achieve some of its key goals with
the first accord of the talks calling for economic and social
development of rural areas and the providing of land to the
people living there.
Now the rebels and government move on to another principal
goal of the discussions - turning the FARC from insurgents into
political participants - which may not be easy as negotiators
attempt to balance the desire for peace with calls for justice.
Many Colombians feel the rebels should face justice for war
casualties, the use of kidnappings to extort money and
involvement in the illicit drug trade, the latter a charge the
group has denied.
But criminal charges and jail time for FARC leaders could
exclude them from taking part in the political process.
The rebels have said they are willing to "review" any
"error" committed during the war, but have ruled out prosecution
by a state they accuse of persecuting and neglecting its own
people.
De la Calle said the discussions would be about the FARC "as
a whole, not about individual persons or cases" and with the
guiding principle that "ideas, not arms, rule."
Other remaining issues in the talks include the logistics of
ending the conflict, the drug trade, compensation for victims
and implementation of the final accord.
Santos initiated the peace talks last year in the belief
that the FARC had been so weakened by the government's 10-year,
U.S.-backed offensive against the group that its leaders were
ready to negotiate an end to the fighting.
Three previous peace attempts, the last ending in 2002, have
failed.
The rebels have been pushed into far corners of the country
but can still attack oil and mining operations vital to
Colombia's economic growth.
Norway and Cuba are serving as guarantors for the
Colombia-FARC talks, with Chile and Venezuela as observers.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro threatened to withdraw
his government's representative in a dust-up last week after
Santos met with Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles.
In his remarks on Tuesday, de la Calle thanked all four
countries, including Venezuela, for their efforts in creating a
"climate of confidence" in the talks.
(Editing by David Adams and Paul Simao)