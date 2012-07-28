BOGOTA, July 27 Colombia's central bank will use a 23-day repurchase agreement (repo) worth 7 trillion pesos ($3.9 billion) to boost liquidity in the market, it said on Friday.

The auction will take place on Monday between 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT) and 11:45 a.m. local time and will have an interest rate of between 5 percent and 6 percent.