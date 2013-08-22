MOVES-HSBC Private Bank names non-executive director
March 29 HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA said it appointed company veteran Christophe de Backer as a non-executive board director, effective immediately.
BOGOTA, Aug 22 Colombia's retail sales rose 4.1 percent in June compared with the same month last year, the government's statistics agency said on Thursday. The following is the breakdown of retail sales in percentage change from the same month of the previous year: June May April RETAIL SALES +4.1 +6.5 +5.7(Reporting by Helen Murphy)
BRASILIA, March 29 Services activity in Brazil fell in January at the fastest pace on record, government data showed on Wednesday, dampening expectations of an imminent end to the country's deep recession.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index was slightly lower on Tuesday as weakness in the mining and industrial sectors offset a rise in energy stocks supported by higher oil prices.