RPT-China March new yuan loans 1.02 trln yuan, less than expected
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
BOGOTA, Dec 19 Colombia's retail sales rose 6.6 percent in October compared with the same month last year, the government's statistics agency said on Thursday. The following is the breakdown of retail sales in percentage change from the same month of the previous year: October September August RETAIL SALES +6.6 +2.3 +6.9
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
BEIJING, April 14 China's outstanding total social financing was 162.82 trillion yuan ($23.65 trillion) at the end of March, up 12.5 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.