BOGOTA, Nov 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Colombian
government must ensure indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities
uprooted by warring factions can return home and have a greater
say in how their lands are developed, rights group Amnesty
International said.
Over five decades of conflict, more than six million
Colombians have been forced off their land by fighting among
Marxist rebels, right-wing paramilitaries and government troops,
government figures show.
The issue of how to return stolen and abandoned land to its
rightful owners is a key talking point at peace talks in Cuba
between the government and the rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces
of Colombia (FARC).
Displaced communities wanting to return also face the
problem of exploitation by mining companies, according to a
report published by Amnesty on Wednesday.
"Any peace deal will be meaningless unless the rights of
Indigenous and Afro-descendant communities to return to their
lands and decide how they are used are prioritized above
companies' desire to exploit those lands for their own profit,"
said Erika Guevara, Amnesty's Americas director, in a statement.
At least eight million hectares of land - some 14 percent of
Colombian territory - have been abandoned or illegally acquired
through fraud, violence or extortion, the report said.
Most of those affected are farming, indigenous and
Afro-Colombian communities who earn their living from their land
and whose land is rich in resources.
Displaced people who owned their land are eligible to claim
it back under a historic land restitution law passed in 2011.
The law, a crucial reform of the government of Juan Manuel
Santos, aims to return millions of hectares of stolen land to
its rightful owners and to enable displaced people to return
home and claim reparations.
The law is a "significant step forward," but land return is
plagued by problems ranging from bureaucracy to intimidation,
including death threats against claimants, Amnesty said.
"Nearly four years since the process began ... only a
relatively small proportion of such lands have been returned to
their rightful occupants," the report said.
Ricardo Sabogal, who heads the government entity charged
with overseeing land restitution, said the government has handed
back 173,000 hectares of land benefiting about 20,000
Colombians.
"It's not easy to push ahead with a process of land
restitution in the middle of a conflict," Sabogal told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview.
"That's why peace is so important, so that families can go
back quickly and safely to their lands."
He said ensuring displaced people return to their lands is
also made difficult because of landmines, mostly planted by FARC
rebels, littering parts of the countryside.
Since 2000, successive governments have granted licenses to
local and international mining and other companies looking to
tap into Colombia's mineral and oil resources, the report said.
The economy is driven by commodity exports, and the country
is Latin America's fourth largest oil producer.
By law, companies planning projects must first consult
communities living on or using the land they want to exploit.
Amnesty said it had written to several companies with mining
projects on lands where indigenous communities live.
In response mining company AngloGold Ashanti, which operates
gold mines in western Choco province, told Amnesty it was
committed to the "lawful consent of indigenous communities" for
projects on lands traditionally owned or used by ethnic groups
"and are likely to have a significant impact on these groups."
But Amnesty said in general licenses have often been granted
to companies which have not consulted communities nor obtained
their free and informed consent.
"Unless the authorities can ensure that these rights are
effectively respected as a matter of urgency ... it risks
leaving one of the principal causes of the armed conflict
unresolved. This could have serious repercussions for the
long-term viability of any eventual peace agreement," the report
said.
(Reporting by Anastasia Moloney, editing by Tim Pearce. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)