BRIEF-Terraform Power reports court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
BOGOTA Oct 1 Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Monday that he would undergo surgery for non-aggressive prostate cancer and that the tumor was caught "in time".
"It's a small tumor located on the prostrate gland and it's a good prognosis, it's not aggressive," he said in an address to the nation.
* Terraform Global announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison