BOGOTA Oct 3 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos checked into a hospital on Wednesday to undergo surgery
for non-aggressive prostate cancer, an operation for which the
61-year-old is expected to make a swift recovery.
Midway through his four-year term, Santos surprised the
Andean nation on Monday announcing that doctors had discovered a
cancerous growth. He said the disease had been caught in time
and there was minimal risk.
Santos checked into the Fundacion Santa Fe hospital in a
plushy business district in northern Bogota at around 6:15 am
local time (1115 GMT).
"The time has come, here I am going in, I'm optimistic. God
willing, everything will be fine," Santos told reporters.
The surgery will be performed under local anesthesia and is
expected to take a few hours. Santos' urologist, Felipe Gomez,
has said that he will give an update on the president's
condition around midday.
Santos' treatment will not require chemotherapy, Gomez has
said, and the president will likely spend two to three days in
hospital following the surgery, while a complete recovery will
likely take up to three weeks.
The father-of-three is not allowed to travel during that
period, but will be able to carry out his official duties.