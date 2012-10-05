BOGOTA Oct 5 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos will be released from the hospital on Saturday following
surgery for prostate cancer that has not spread beyond the
gland, his medical team said.
Santos, 61, said on Monday that doctors had discovered a
tumor on his prostate. The cancer announcement came two weeks
before his government was about to start peace talks with
Marxist rebels.
"The definitive pathology result now available shows that
the tumor was confined to the prostate gland. The nodes were
negative, which is great news," Adolfo Llinas, director of
Fundacion Santa Fe hospital, told reporters on Friday.
He said the president would leave the hospital on Saturday
morning.
Santos will not require chemotherapy, his doctors have said,
and a complete recovery will likely take up to three weeks.
During that time, his ability to travel will be limited.