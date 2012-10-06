BOGOTA Oct 6 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos was released from a hospital on Saturday and said he was
"totally cured" after successful surgery for prostate cancer
that had not spread beyond the gland.
Santos, 61, said on Monday that doctors had discovered a
tumor on his prostate. The cancer announcement came two weeks
before his government was to start peace talks that could put an
end to almost 50 years of war with Marxist rebels.
"As you can see, I'm going back home, one of the most
pleasant feelings one can have after this experience," Santos
told reporters as he left the hospital in northern Bogota.
He also thanked the medical team that treated him.
"I was able to save my life because it was confirmed
yesterday that the tumor had not metastasized (spread to other
body parts). ... They tested all the glands and there was no
trace of cancer. In other words, I'm totally cured," he said as
he walked out of the hospital.
Santos will not require chemotherapy, his doctors have said,
and a complete recovery will likely take up to three weeks.
During that time, his ability to travel will be limited.