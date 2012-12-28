BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - reported it continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
BOGOTA Dec 28 Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is suffering from a urinary infection and is being evaluated at his presidential retreat in the coastal city of Cartagena, his office said on Friday.
Santos is continuing with his daily agenda and is at no risk, his office said in a statement.
* IMPAC Mortgage Holdings Inc - CEO Joseph R. Tomkinson's 2016 total compensation was $6.6 million versus $3 million in 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rkN4K7) Further company coverage: