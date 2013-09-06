BOGOTA, Sept 5 Colombia's President Juan Manuel
Santos named five new ministers on Thursday to strengthen his
government ahead of presidential elections next year and after
heavy criticism of his handling of a protest in the farming
sector that turned violent last week.
The entire cabinet resigned on Monday, a standard procedure
before the president shuffles his cabinet.
Santos named Amylkar Acosta as energy minister, Aurelio
Iragorri as interior minister, Alfonso Gomez Mendez as justice
minister, Ruben Dario Risaralde as agriculture minister and Luz
Helena Sarmiento as environment minister.
While Santos has not yet announced whether he will stand for
a second term in May, he has said he wants his policies to
continue in the next administration.
Approval for the center-right Santos slumped in the latest
Gallup opinion poll taken at the most agitated point of the farm
protest last week and as Colombians become weary of scant
progress in peace talks with Marxist FARC rebels.
Santos' public approval more than halved to 21 percent from
48 percent at the end of June.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas kept his post as did
Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzon and Foreign Minister Maria
Angela Holguin.
The joint resignations came just days after Santos was
forced to send troops to patrol the streets of Bogota when
farmer-led protests became violent and caused havoc across the
capital. The nationwide dispute led to the deaths of five
people.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)