BOGOTA Nov 12 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos' popularity rose for a second straight month in November
and a poll published on Tuesday showed he would be re-elected
next year in a second-round vote.
Santos' popularity increased to 36.9 percent from 29 percent
in an October poll. A Gallup survey showed he would win 27
percent of the vote if a first-round presidential election
scheduled for May took place now. The poll said Santos would
take 39.4 percent in a second ballot and win the presidency.
A candidate needs more than 50 percent to win the presidency
in the first round, while the second round goes to the candidate
with the most votes.
Santos would beat opposition candidate Oscar Ivan Zuluaga,
who represents former President Alvaro Uribe's new political
party. Zuluaga would receive 14.9 percent support in the May
round of voting and 29.5 percent in June, according to the poll,
which was conducted between Nov. 1 and 6.
As many as 30.6 percent of Colombians would cast blank votes
in the first round, an indication that they are not satisfied
with Santos and do not yet know much about the alternative
candidates, Jorge Londono, head of Gallup pollster, told
Reuters.
Santos has until Nov. 25 to reveal whether he intends to
seek a second straight term in office. His approval ratings,
which have slumped in the past few months, were given a boost
last week when the government and Marxist FARC rebels reached
agreement on the second, and possibly toughest, item on a
five-point peace agenda.
Santos took office in 2010 with an approval rating of 74
percent and maintained decent ratings through the beginning of
peace talks with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or
FARC. But the initial euphoria soon wore off as Colombians
judged the yearlong negotiations would yield little.
The new poll showed an improvement in Santos' popularity for
a second month. In September his support slumped to a record low
after a two-week farmers' strike was broadcast on television
with images of riot police wearing armor confronting workers
dressed in ponchos.
Zuluaga's popularity reached 25.6 percent in the November
poll, up from 17 percent in October.
Gallup spoke to 1,200 people in more than 50 cities and
towns across Colombia. The survey had a margin of error of 3
percentage points.
