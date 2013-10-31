* Pinzon rules out troop reduction if peace achieved
* Says crime gangs remain a threat to Colombia
* FARC must seek forgiveness of Colombian people, Pinzon
says
By Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA, Oct 31 It would be a "big mistake" for
Colombia to reduce troop numbers or cut its security budget if a
peace agreement is signed with Marxist FARC rebels to end a half
century of war, the defense minister said on Thursday.
Colombia has struggled through a year of slow-paced talks
with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in an
effort to end a conflict that has killed more than 200,000
people since it began in 1964. Meanwhile the FARC has stepped up
combat pressure.
"It would be a big mistake, because even if the terrorist
organization disappears, it doesn't mean many of its crimes
disappear," Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzon told Reuters in
his Bogota office, ruling out any changes to the armed forces.
More than three dozen FARC commanders participating in peace
talks in Havana have called on President Juan Manuel Santos to
divert funds away from maintaining Colombia's 439,000-strong
armed forces and use much of the $15 billion in defense spending
for social plans, including healthcare and education.
"I personally think Colombia has a security budget that's
very limited," said Pinzon, highlighting that smaller Latin
American nations without the security risks faced by Colombia
have similar defense budgets - about 3.5 percent of GDP. "I
think we have to keep strengthening."
The war, which has pit the FARC and a smaller rebel group,
the ELN, against government troops and illegal paramilitary
death squads, trims as much as 2 percentage points from the $360
billion economy.
The FARC - and other Colombian crime gangs - engage in drug
trafficking, kidnapping, money laundering and illegal mining to
fund operations and battle the government, the minister said.
Pinzon, a 41-year-old economist who has headed the defense
ministry since the end of 2011, has been among the most vocal
critics of the FARC as it works through a five-point agenda with
government negotiators in host-nation Cuba.
The rebels have sharply criticized him for damaging talks,
while Pinzon has called on the group to apologize for its
crimes.
"The terrorist group should understand that the Colombian
people don't support it, that it has no prestige within
society," he said.
"On the contrary, the only opportunity it has is to
demobilize, turn in its weapons and ask forgiveness of the
Colombian people."
MILITARILY WEAK
The center-right Santos, who took a political risk last year
when he announced peace talks, has seen his approval ratings
slump in the last few months, partly due to the perception that
he has offered too many concessions to the rebels.
While most Colombians support the peace process, many doubt
it will soon reach a successful end. Opposition leaders like
former President Alvaro Uribe are furious that Santos may be
bending to the FARC in order to cement his legacy.
Considered a terrorist group by the United States and
Europe, the FARC has battled a dozen governments since it began
as an agrarian struggle against rural inequality. While it has
been severely weakened in the past 10 years by a heavy
U.S.-backed offensive, the leftist movement remains a formidable
threat to the government and civilian population.
In recent months, it has sought to boost its relevance in
rural areas, bombing oil pipelines and supporting labor disputes
that have piled pressure on the government.
Pinzon stressed that the FARC's territorial presence has
shrunk to as little as 9 percent from over 50 percent a decade
or so ago and its fighting force halved to about 7,000 fighters.
But he was adamant the armed forces would not let down its guard
and would keep fighting until peace is declared or the FARC
defeated.
"Militarily they are very weak, they never achieved their
military objective of taking power by armed force, that's an
undeniable fact," said Pinzon, defending his record against
criticism that security has weakened since Santos took office.
Many complain that no top FARC leader has been killed or
captured since Alfonso Cano two years ago.
"The majority don't live in Colombia' that's a fact," Pinzon
said of the seven-member rebel leadership, which includes top
commander Rodrigo Londono, known as Timochenko, thought to be in
Venezuela.
He declined to confirm where Timochenko was hiding.
"But many of the regional leaders have fallen one by one.
More or less every 45 days a FARC leader is killed and that
shows the dynamism of our armed forces."
Pinzon acknowledged that even if peace is reached with the
FARC, the battle inside Colombia would by no means end. In such
an event, crime gangs and drug traffickers would remain the
object of the government's military offensive.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by
Ken Wills)