BOGOTA Oct 26 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim
defended on Friday his plans to take part in an auction of
fourth-generation licenses in the Andean nation after lawmakers
raised a fuss that his company, Claro, would have too much
control over the market.
Claro, a subsidiary of Slim's America Movil, has
the most cellular telephone users in Colombia and also provides
internet and television, which prompted critics to say that the
company must be excluded from the auction.
"I think (excluding Claro from the auction) goes against
legal security. There have to be rules in countries. That's what
attracts investment," Slim told journalists in the Colombian
coastal city of Cartagena.
"I think it would delay the possibility that there's mobile
broadband and would be contrary to government policy," he added.
The government has yet to publish the rules for the auction
nor a timeframe.
Claro competes with Spain's Telefónica, Empresa de
Telecomunicaciones de Bogota and Tigo de Millicon in
Colombia, Latin America's No. 4 economy.
Slim said his company planned $1 billion in investment next
year that included the 4G auction.
On Friday, America Movil, the top cellphone company in Latin
America, said that it expected to invest $10 billion next year
in the continued expansion of its network, which stretches from
Mexico to Argentina.
America Movil posted a 67 percent jump in third-quarter net
profit on Thursday on the back of a surprisingly strong foreign
exchange gain.