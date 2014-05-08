BOGOTA May 7 A Colombian broadcaster said on
Wednesday it was offered information on peace talks with leftist
rebels by an opposition campaign official and a hacker arrested
for spying on the negotiators.
The official, a campaign manager for right-wing presidential
candidate Oscar Ivan Zuluaga, resigned late on Wednesday.
TV channel RCN News said that it was contacted last month by
Luis Alfonso Hoyos, the campaign manager, who visited the RCN
offices in the company of Andres Sepulveda, the alleged hacker
arrested Tuesday after a raid on his Bogota office by the
prosecution service.
The two men said they had evidence that the Revolutionary
Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, currently holding peace
talks with the government, were pressuring citizens to vote for
President Juan Manuel Santos in May elections, the channel said.
The men also told RCN they had videos and recordings of
several left-wing politicians meeting to discuss the formation
of a new FARC political party, according to the broadcaster.
"The information did not have the quality or precision that
it needed to be published," RCN head Rodrigo Pardo said, adding
that the allegations were checked with other sources.
Hoyos denied any wrongdoing on Wednesday evening, but said
he was resigning his post to avoid affecting the campaign.
The aim of the people linked with the raided office "was to
sabotage, interfere with and affect the peace process in
Havana," Attorney General Eduardo Montealegre told reporters on
Tuesday.
There were "initial indications" that Santos' emails were
also being monitored from the facility, he added.
The Zuluaga campaign denied any knowledge of illegal
activity and asked for a full investigation, while Santos asked
the prosecutor to "get to the bottom of this matter."
President Santos has made the Cuba peace talks the hallmark
of his four years in office, and he says he needs to secure a
second mandate on May 25 to reach a peace deal ending five
decades of civil conflict.
Santos is the front-runner in the elections that look headed
for a second round of voting. Zuluaga has been critical of the
peace process, saying it could lead to immunity or light
sentences for the rebels.
