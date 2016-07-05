BOGOTA, July 5 Colombia's government said on
Tuesday it has asked truckers to consider a raft of proposals to
end a 28-day strike that its causing cargo delays and putting
pressure on food prices amid already high inflation.
The truckers, on strike since June 7, are demanding a rise
in cargo prices, cuts to motor fuel prices and road toll costs
and a plan to rid highways of older trucks. The government has
submitted 18 proposals to tackle those topics at negotiations
with union leaders to end the strike.
"We call upon the transport guilds to help us end this
immobilization," Transport Minister Jorge Eduardo Rojas told
journalists. "These proposals should be studied judiciously and
responsibly."
Prices for potatoes, plantains and yucca, all diet staples
in Colombia, were up by more than 20 percent in some cities
during the last week of June, according to figures from the DANE
statistics agency.
The minister ruled out the possibility that cargo costs
could rise at least 30 percent, which the truckers have said is
necessary to cover transport costs on Colombia's notoriously
congested and badly-maintained roads.
Delays in removing cargo shipments from ports, especially
Buenaventura on the Pacific coast, may mean arriving ships will
soon be unable to unload.
Some 20,000 out-dated trucks are still in use in the
country, Rojas said, despite government efforts to have them
removed and compensate owners.
The strike is "indefinite", Pedro Aguilar, the head of the
truckers union, told Reuters, because "the government proposals
are not concrete."
High food prices have helped push 12-month inflation to 8.23
percent through May, more than double the central bank's 2 to 4
percent target range. The central bank has raised borrowing
costs for ten consecutive months in a bid to tamp down consumer
prices.
"The central bank will be very attentive, keeping in mind
that it's ever more dependent on economic data to decide whether
it should raise the rate or not," Juan David Ballen, an analysts
at Casa de Bolsa brokerage said of the strike.
Colombia has about 330,000 trucks moving imports and exports
to and from the Andean country's ports on the Caribbean Sea and
Pacific Ocean.
