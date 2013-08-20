* First admission of responsibility by rebels
* Follows similar statement by government
* Peace talks continue in Cuba
By Nelson Acosta
HAVANA, Aug 20 Colombia's largest rebel
organization for the first time on Tuesday accepted partial
responsibility for decades of bloodshed and called for a
commission to investigate the causes of the armed conflict that
has killed more than 200,000.
The admission from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia (FARC) came after a similar one by the Colombian
government and appeared to mark some progress in peace
negotiations that have dragged on for nine months in Havana
while fighting continues in Colombia.
"The FARC are aware that up to now there have not been
victors nor vanquished and the struggle continues," said a
statement, read by rebel negotiator Pablo Catatumbo on the
sidelines of the talks.
"Without a doubt there has also been cruelty and pain
provoked by our forces."
The Colombian government and other sectors of society have
accused the FARC, which has an estimated 8,000 members, of
evading its responsibility for the bloodshed and displacement of
millions of people over the years.
Last month a government commission blamed the government,
rebels and right-wing paramilitary forces for the carnage and
suffering the conflict has caused.
President Juan Manuel Santos acknowledged at the time that
the Colombian state was responsible for serious violations of
human rights during the conflict.
Discussions to end the longest and last remaining armed
conflict in Latin America began last November.
The two sides, which are working through a five-point
agenda, have only reached partial agreement on agrarian reform.
Negotiators now are discussing the FARC's inclusion into the
political system and then will move on to reparations to war
victims, the drug trade and an end to the conflict.
The FARC statement said that it was proposing in the talks
that a commission of Colombian and foreign experts be created to
investigate the causes of the conflict with an eye toward war
reparations.
"We must all recognize the need to approach the issue of
victims, their identity and reparation with complete fidelity to
the cause of peace and reconciliation," it said.
(Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Bill Trott)