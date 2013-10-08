BOGOTA Oct 8 Colombia slapped a 33 percent
charge on Tuesday on assets moved to tax havens, and the finance
minister said "the party is over" for Colombians dodging taxes
by sending funds abroad.
The charge will be applied for both individuals and
businesses that move funds to any of the 44 countries on the
government's tax haven list, which includes Hong Kong, Bahrain
and Antigua and Barbuda.
Colombia's DIAN tax authority estimates the country misses
out on between 15 trillion and 20 trillion pesos ($7.9 billion
to $10.6 billion) in income and corporate tax revenue each year
because of undeclared funds kept abroad.
That figure does not include export taxes that are lost when
companies "triangulate" their exports by first shipping to tax
havens and under-declaring the value of merchandise before
moving it on at a higher price.
"For those who have been taking advantage of tax havens, the
party is over," said Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas.
"It is absolutely necessary to put the brakes on this loss
of resources," he added, saying that many Colombians who avoid
tax are high-earners or business owners.
He invited the countries viewed as tax havens by Bogota to
sign information-sharing agreements in order to be removed from
the list.
Colombia's tax income for the first nine months of the year
was 82 trillion pesos ($43.5 billion), below the target of 84.5
trillion pesos, the director of the country's DANE statistics
agency, Juan Ricardo Ortega, said separately on Tuesday, citing
lower-than-expected sales tax revenue.
But full-year revenues were likely to reach between 103
trillion and 105 trillion pesos ($54.6 billion-55.7 billion),
exceeding the government's goal of 100.3 trillion pesos, he
said.
Tax havens are a double-edged sword for Colombia, fostering
the flow of contraband back into the country that has been
bought with illicit funds that left-wing guerrillas and other
illegal groups raise from drug trafficking.
As Reuters reported in May, the amount of money laundered
from the trafficking of drugs, arms and human beings in Colombia
is estimated by experts to be as much as $17 billion a year,
more than 5 percent of the economy's total output, and more than
total foreign direct investment last year.
($1 = 1,885.19 pesos)
(Additional reporting by Carlos Vargas. Editing by Peter Murphy
and Andre Grenon)