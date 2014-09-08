(Adds details, finance minister quote)
BOGOTA, Sept 8 Colombia's government is
proposing to raise its tax on capital gains and extend a
financial transactions tax, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas
said on Monday, to finance government spending in 2015.
Cardenas said the proposal to raise the tax to 2.25 percent
from 1.5 percent would apply from January next year and require
the approval of Congress. President Juan Manuel Santos's
majority backing in Congress makes approval likely.
"With these taxes, we will raise 12.5 trillion pesos ($6.43
billion) which is what we need to complete financing for the
budget that we'll present to the Congress," Cardenas said.
The draft budget for next year foresees spending of 216.2
trillion pesos that will require a fiscal deficit equivalent to
one percent of GDP, in part due to a drop in government revenue
from lower oil output this year.
The tax increase would target total wealth of 750 million
pesos or more, Cardenas said, down from one billion now.
Cardenas said Colombian individuals and companies with
assets abroad will have to pay taxes and he said the government
was considering raising sales tax paid by consumers though no
decision had been taken yet.
Cardenas said that the government will also propose
extending a tax of 4 pesos per 1,000 on financial transactions,
which is charged on withdrawals from bank accounts and other
operations and was first introduced in 1998.
Colombia's government has been concerned about the impact on
finances this year of falling output of its biggest export, oil.
Attacks in 2014 on oil industry infrastructure have shut some
pipelines for longer than usual.
The Andean nation's economy has been accelerating
nonetheless and the official target for expansion in 2014 is 4.7
percent. Coal production in the world's fourth-biggest exporter
is expected to rebound after turmoil in the sector last year and
the coffee harvest is expected to be large.
($1 = 1940.89 Colombian Pesos)
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by
Peter Murphy; Editing by Grant McCool)