(Corrects phrase 'capital gains tax' to 'wealth tax' in first
paragraph)
By Carlos Vargas
BOGOTA, Sept 8 Colombia's government is
proposing to raise its tax on wealth and extend a financial
transactions tax, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on
Monday, to finance government spending in 2015.
Cardenas said the proposal to raise the tax to 2.25 percent
from 1.5 percent would apply from January next year and require
the approval of Congress. President Juan Manuel Santos's
majority backing in Congress makes approval likely.
"With these taxes, we will raise 12.5 trillion pesos ($6.43
billion) which is what we need to complete financing for the
budget that we'll present to the Congress," Cardenas said.
The draft budget for next year foresees spending of 216.2
trillion pesos that will require a fiscal deficit equivalent to
1 percent of GDP, in part due to a drop in government revenue
from lower oil output this year.
The tax increase would be applied on wealth of 750 million
pesos or more, Cardenas said, down from 1 billion now.
The tax would start at 0.4 percent for assets totalling up
to 3 billion pesos as calculated on Jan. 1 each year, then 1.1
percent up to 5 billion pesos, the vice minister of finance,
Andres Escobar, told reporters on Monday evening.
Between 5 billion and 8 billion pesos, a 2 percent rate
would apply, followed by a top-tier 2.25 percent rate on larger
amounts. Deductions would be made for investments in property
and certain financial assets such as stocks.
The sliding scale tax would be applied in tranches meaning
for example, an individual or company with 10 billion pesos
assets would pay the minimum rate on the first 3 billion, then
the 1.1 percent and 2.25 percent rates on the rest.
Cardenas said Colombian individuals and companies with
assets abroad will have to pay taxes and he said the government
was considering raising sales tax paid by consumers though no
decision had been taken yet.
Cardenas said that the government was still proposing to
extend a tax of 4 pesos per 1,000 on financial transactions,
which is charged on withdrawals from bank accounts and other
operations and was first introduced in 1998.
Colombia's government has been concerned about the impact on
finances this year of falling output of its biggest export, oil.
Attacks in 2014 on oil industry infrastructure have shut some
pipelines for longer than usual.
The Andean nation's economy has been accelerating
nonetheless and the official target for expansion in 2014 is 4.7
percent. Coal production in the world's fourth-biggest exporter
is expected to rebound after turmoil in the sector last year and
the coffee harvest is expected to be large.
($1 = 1940.89 Colombian Pesos)
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by
Peter Murphy; Editing by Grant McCool and Lisa Shumaker)