BOGOTA Dec 11 Colombia's Senate has approved a
tax package aimed at covering a 12.5 trillion peso ($5.2
billion) budget deficit in 2015, watering down a wealth tax that
business leaders had said would stymie investment.
The package, which will raise 53 trillion pesos over the
next four years, is expected to pass easily in the lower house
of Congress.
It was approved by the Senate late on Wednesday, and the
lower house could vote on it as early as Thursday.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said the package will
guarantee financing for the next four years for education and
social programs as well as anti-poverty measures.
It increases the wealth tax on anyone with assets worth more
than 1 billion pesos ($419,800) to a maximum rate of 1.15
percent of wealth in 2015, 1 percent in 2016 and 0.4 percent in
2017, before expiring in 2018.
After consultations with business leaders, the government
agreed to a lower increase in the wealth tax than it had
originally proposed in exchange for a rise in the profits tax.
The tax, called CREE, will put a 5 percent charge on profits
above 800 million pesos in 2015, 6 percent in 2016, 8 percent in
2017, and 9 percent in 2018.
"It is a way to find balance between taxes on wealth and
earnings, without affecting the middle class or small and
medium-sized businesses that are the foundation of our national
economy," the minister said.
The reform also extends a 0.4 percent charge on bank
transactions, which will now expire in 2019.
Senators from the leftist Democratic Pole and right-wing
Democratic Center parties voted against the bill, demanding
longer-term structural changes.
"The government should pass a reform for the next 20 years,
and not a fragile little reform each year," said center-right
Radical Change Senator Juan Carlos Restrepo.
Under the reforms, an error in tax filings could cost
citizens a penalty of as much as 200 percent of the
miscalculated tax, starting in 2018.
