BOGOTA, March 3 Tax collection in Colombia rose
10.9 percent in January compared to the same month a year
earlier and appears to be as yet unaffected by the global fall
in crude prices, the head of the tax agency said late on Monday.
The Andean country collected 13.2 trillion pesos ($5.2
billion) during the first month of the year, compared with 11.9
trillion pesos in 2014, Santiago Rojas, the head of the DIAN tax
and customs agency, said.
"Growth in January was satisfactory, but the impact of the
fall in oil income will begin to be felt in February," Rojas
told Reuters.
The government hopes to collect 124.1 trillion pesos in tax
this year, a 10 percent increase from the 112.9 trillion paid in
during 2014.
($1 = 2,522.03 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)