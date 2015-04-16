BOGOTA, April 16 Tax collection in Colombia rose 0.6 percent in the first quarter compared with the same period the year before to 28.9 trillion pesos ($11.4 billion), due to higher collections of back taxes and evaded levies, the government said late on Wednesday.

The slight increase came despite a global fall in oil prices, which has hit government revenue from duties and royalties, the tax agency said.

"We're in line with what was budgeted," agency head Santiago Rojas told Reuters, in reference to revenue.

The government hopes to collect 123.9 trillion pesos in tax this year, a 14.8 percent increase from the 112.7 trillion paid in during 2014.

($1 = 2,534.63 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Additional reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by W Simon)