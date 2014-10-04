BOGOTA Oct 4 Colombia's oil sector on Saturday
hit out at a proposed tax reform that the government has
presented to Congress, arguing that higher duties on corporate
earnings would damage the already troubled driver of the
economy.
A bill was presented to Congress on Friday that seeks to
raise an additional 53 trillion pesos ($26.2 billion) over the
next four years, including a tax on earnings above 1 billion
pesos at 12 percent, up from 9 percent currently.
The government also extended a bank transaction tax through
2018 and will ask Congress to approve a charge on individual
assets above 1 billion pesos.
"Changing the tax structure will affect the push made over
the last five years that the sector has made to the economy,"
the Colombian Oil Association said in a statement.
Congress is expected to approve the tax reform by year end.
The oil industry, the nation's biggest exporter, is one of
the main drivers of growth in the $370 billion economy, but it
has been hit hard in the last year by attacks by Marxist rebels
on its pipelines and infrastructure, bringing less revenue for
budgeted government investments.
Also, the government has been slow to award environmental
licenses for drilling.
Colombia, the fourth biggest producer of crude in Latin
America, pumps less than 1 million barrels a day and has
reserves of about 2.4 billion barrels, equivalent to 6.6 years
consumption.
