BOGOTA, June 26 Five companies have won the
right to offer 4G telecommunications in Colombia after bidding a
total of about $400 million in an auction on Wednesday, said
Minister for Information Technology and Communications Diego
Molano.
The winners were Claro, a unit of Mexico's America Movil
, Colombia Telecomunicaciones, controlled by Spain's
Telefonica SA, Avantel Ltd, DirecTV
and a consortium formed by Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de
Bogota (ETB) and Tigo, which is controlled by Millicom
International Cellular SA.
The only unsuccessful bid came from Mexico's Azteca 4G.
The government set a minimum selling price of $250 million
for the right to launch 4G networks and also required that a
total of 500,000 tablets be donated to schools. The winning
bidders will also have to provide 4G services for the army.
The companies will be expected to roll out coverage across
all of Colombia, which has a population of 46 million.
Next-generation 4G services deliver speeds more than five
times faster than 3G services, enabling smartphone and tablet
users to make video calls and consume more and more content.