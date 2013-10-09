BOGOTA Oct 9 A Colombian senator is proposing
that a state-run telecoms company be set up to manage the
country's network of cellphone towers and lease capacity to
operators, a model he said would improve coverage and boost
competition.
His proposal comes months before the expiration of 20-year
contracts held by Claro and Telefonica to manage parts of the
network, but after telecoms group Millicom,
operating in Colombia under the brand Tigo, renewed its
operating rights in the country for 10 years.
Nationalizing the network would boost competition and
improve mobile coverage, enabling all existing towers to be used
by all firms, instead of each having its own exclusive, thinner
network of antennae, argues Senator Juan Mario Laserna, who will
present his bill to Congress next week.
"The most efficient way is to create a network that
different operators will have access to, like what exists in
China, India and other countries," Laserna told reporters in
Congress on Wednesday.
"Instead of renewing contracts we can make a great business
for the state."
Complaints abound about the quality of mobile networks in
Colombia, even gaining a mention on several occasions in the
speeches of President Juan Manuel Santos, whose administration
is generally perceived as business friendly.
Last month operator Claro was fined the equivalent of $45
million for anti-competitive practices.
It was not immediately clear how far the proposal was likely
to progress through Colombia's bicameral Congress, but it
originates from one of the country's higher profile senators,
who is also a member of the government coalition.
Claro, part of Mexico's America Movil, would have
to return control of its cellphone network to Colombia in March
next year when its 20-year contract expires, as would Spain's
Telefonica - if those contracts are not renewed.
Should the proposal become law, the new state company would
have assets of between 6 trillion and 7 trillion pesos ($3.2
billion to $3.7 billion) and annual revenues of around one
trillion pesos, principally from the leasing of cellphone
towers.
"Having only one large network will optimize and
significantly improve service, decrease costs and avoid
dominance of the market," Laserna said.