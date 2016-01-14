BOGOTA, Jan 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Featuring a
former child soldier and a policeman held hostage for nine years
by rebels, Colombia's version of the hit TV contest "Dancing
with the Stars" hopes to show millions of viewers that former
battlefield enemies can live side by side.
John Pinchao, a policeman held captive in a jungle camp,
often in chains, by rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia (FARC) until he escaped in 2007, is now sharing the
dance floor with ex-FARC child soldier Ana Pacheco, who joined
the rebel group aged 14.
The prime-time show comes at a time when the three-year-old
peace talks between the Colombian government and the FARC are
approaching the goal the two sides have set of signing an accord
by March 23.
If successful, this would end half a century of war that has
killed 220,000 people and displaced 6.5 million, and would lead
to some 7,000 FARC fighters handing in their weapons.
While the TV contestants, who also include an Olympic diving
champion and local celebrities, hope to show off their dance
moves to samba and salsa beats, the show puts the spotlight on
key challenges facing Colombia in its quest for lasting peace.
Over the decades, the use of terror tactics by the
guerrillas, such as bombing civilian targets, seizing towns and
kidnapping civilians, means most Colombians hate the FARC.
As the March deadline for signing a peace deal looms,
Colombians are considering to what extent they are ready to
forgive FARC and accept former combatants back into society.
COMBATANTS ARE PEOPLE TOO
For Pacheco, who left the rebel ranks when she was 16, the
TV show is an opportunity to show the human face of former
fighters.
"I hope to show viewers that people like me, given a second
chance, can achieve things and that we have dreams," Pacheco,
now 26, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a telephone
interview.
"I've been attacked on social media and have received
unpleasant comments but I'm moving on. I want to show that
reconciliation is possible in Colombia. John and I get on well,
and if we can do it, so can others," said Pacheco, a model.
The producers of the TV show, the second most popular
programme in Colombia, which launched this week, hope the
unexpected line-up can foster empathy among Colombians with
people who suffered during the years of conflict.
"We want the show to awaken solidarity. We weren't just
looking for great dancers and celebrities, what inspired us was
to show the reality that faces Colombia, it's about living
together, and what's ahead for us as peace talks enter their
final phase," said Fox Colombia executive producer Oscar Guarin.
"Some people on social media have questioned our choices,
saying Ana and John aren't real celebrities, but overall the
reaction has been more positive than negative," he said. Fox
Colombia is producing the show for Colombian private TV channel
RCN.
Colombians may cheer on an ex-child soldier in a dancing
contest, but local polls show many Colombians distrust the FARC
and do not want to see former guerrillas hold political posts.
Most demobilised fighters struggle to find jobs and gain
acceptance in society.
"Much of society sees demobilised combatants as monsters, as
criminals who deserve harsh punishments. They are very strongly
affected by stigma," said Joshua Mitrotti, head of the
government's reintegration agency.
"We have to use all kinds of tools to show Colombians that
demobilised combatants are human just like everyone else.
Entertainment is one way of doing this."
(Reporting By Anastasia Moloney, editing by Tim Pearce. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit
news.trust.org)