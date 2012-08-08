BOGOTA, Aug 8 Yields for Colombia's local Treasury bonds fell at auction on Wednesday, according to Finance Ministry data. The peso-denominated Colombian Treasuries, known as TES, are the second-largest source of revenue for the government after tax collection. The auction was 3.17 times oversubscribed, the ministry said. Here are details on bond yields: THIS AUCTION (PCT) PREVIOUS AUCTION (PCT) June 2016 5.430 5.760 May 2022 6.525 6.700 August 2026 6.760 6.849