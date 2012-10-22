* U.N. experts voice strong concerns at proposed reforms
* Fear impunity for soldiers and police accused of crimes
* Unusual public appeal comes amid peace talks with rebels
GENEVA, Oct 22 Colombian military and police
forces suspected of committing crimes including murder and
torture in the country's long war could escape prosecution under
proposed constitutional reforms, U.N. human rights experts
warned on Monday.
In a rare joint letter to Colombia's government and
congress, made public in Geneva, they called for urgent
reconsideration of the draft reforms in the interest of fighting
impunity and fostering peace.
The government of President Juan Manuel Santos and Marxist
guerrilla leaders agreed last week to start peace talks next
month aimed at finding a negotiated end to the five-decade-old
conflict.
In their letter, the human rights experts called for a
reconsideration of the proposed reforms, which would expand the
power of military criminal tribunals to investigate violations
committed by all sides. They said such cases should remain in
the hands of civilian courts.
"Should this reform be approved, it could seriously
undermine the administration of justice in cases of alleged
violations of human rights and international humanitarian law,
including serious crimes, by military or police forces (Fuerza
Publica)," the experts said.
"We believe that such a reform would represent a historic
setback to the progress achieved by the state of Colombia in the
fight against impunity and respect and guarantee of human
rights," they said.
Eleven independent U.N. experts who report to the U.N. Human
Rights Council, including its investigators into extrajudicial
executions, torture and arbitrary detention, signed the letter.
Thousands of people have been killed and millions more
displaced in 50 years of war between the Colombian government
and leftist guerrillas, whose grievances include the unequal
distribution of land.
Negotiators from the government and Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia (FARC) have agreed to meet in Cuba in
mid-November to start what are likely to be thorny peace talks
aimed at patching together an end to the conflict, both sides
said in Norway on Thursday after initial talks.
The FARC, which took up arms in 1964, funded its war by
kidnapping, extortion and drugs, but has been weakened by a
decade of U.S.-backed blows. Its rebels still launch attacks,
increasingly against the fast-expanding mining and oil sectors.
"NOTORIOUS VIOLATIONS"
The U.N. experts said the proposed constitutional reforms
would jeopardise Colombia's efforts to prevent a repetition of
the "notorious human rights violations committed in the past,
particularly between 2003 and 2008 by members of the Fuerza
Publica." They noted that there had been a reduction in
violations since 2009.
The reform provides for establishing a Penal Guarantees
Court as a control court to deal with any accusation against a
member of the Fuerza Publica, the experts said.
"This provision would result in preferential treatment in
their favour, including for acts that may not be directly
related to the military or police functions, and make
allegations harder to prove," they said.
This would imply the creation of a "parallel system of
administration of justice and would violate the principle of
equality in relation to access to justice for all individuals
and impair due process of law," they added.
Paramilitary groups were set up in the 1980s by rich
landowners looking for protection from rebels. But as they
pushed back insurgents, the militias often massacred people on
suspicion that they had colluded with guerrillas.
Over the last decade, scores of members of Colombia's
Congress have been jailed for links to paramilitary groups, and
new accusations and cases continue to arise six years after the
militias officially demobilized in a government-run process.
