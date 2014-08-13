BOGOTA Aug 13 Colombia on Wednesday questioned
an effort by Venezuela to reduce smuggling of heavily subsidized
fuel and food by shutting their shared border overnight, saying
joint military cooperation would be more effective.
Venezuela shut traffic across the border into Colombia
between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., beginning this week, to limit the
movement of cargo vehicles in border municipalities and prevent
lucrative cross-border trade.
"This is a unilateral decision by Venezuela's government,"
Colombia's Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin told reporters.
"We don't believe that closing the border will control
contraband."
Tackling the illegal movement of goods across 2,219
kilometers (1,378 miles) of shared border needs continued
cooperation between the armed forces of both countries, Holguin
said.
Taking advantage of Venezuela's heavily subsidized consumer
goods, smugglers buy up everything from gasoline and diesel to
cooking oil and corn flour. The goods are then driven across the
border to Colombia, where they can be resold for a quick profit.
Since July, Venezuela has impounded 21,000 tonnes of food
that smugglers attempted to take across the border, more than
the total amount impounded in 2013. The government also has
impounded 40 million liters (10.6 million gallons) of gasoline
during the same period this year.
Filling the tank of a small vehicle costs about 38 cents in
Venezuela, one-quarter the price of a medium-sized bottle of
water.
Critics say with the gaping price differences in goods
between Venezuela and Colombia, the border restrictions are
unlikely to have a long-term impact on the problem.
