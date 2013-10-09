BOGOTA Oct 9 A bomb attack on a gas pipeline in
eastern Colombia has cut off 150 million cubic feet of exports
to neighboring Venezuela, the police said on Wednesday, the
latest in a run of attacks on the country's oil infrastructure
blamed on leftist guerrillas.
The Antonio Ricaurte pipeline carries gas from the Ballenas
field operated by Chevron and Colombia's state-run oil
company Ecopetrol to western Venezuela. Police blamed
the attack, which took place on a stretch of the pipeline in the
south Colombian province of La Guajira, on FARC rebels.
The 202 km (miles) 26-inch diameter pipeline, owned by
Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA, crosses 88.5 km of
Colombian territory with the rest located in Venezuela. It cost
$335 million to build and has capacity to transport 500 million
cubic feet of gas daily.
Ecopetrol reported on Monday that the country's No. 2 oil
pipeline, the Cano Limon-Covenas, had been temporarily shut down
after three bomb attacks then reported on Tuesday other attacks
that affected other smaller oil and gas pipelines.