* Colombia seeks explanation over airspace violation
* Govt says Venezuelan aircraft flew over military unit
* Venezuela says Colombia "invents non-existent incidents"
BOGOTA, Sept 13 Colombia's government will
formally protest and seek an explanation from Venezuela after
detecting two military airplanes that flew into its airspace
late on Saturday, President Juan Manuel Santos said.
The two aircraft entered Colombia's northern La Guajira
province without permission, flew about 2.9 kilometers (1.8
miles) over the border and then circled above a military unit,
Colombia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
"I have ordered the Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry to
present a formal protest tomorrow to Venezuela for violation of
our airspace," Santos said on Twitter.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said there was
no evidence of any violation of Colombian airspace.
"We're concerned about the systemic tendency of the
Colombian government to invent non-existent incidents," she
wrote on Twitter.
The incident comes amid a diplomatic row between the
conservative administration of Santos in Colombia and the
socialist government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Maduro closed several major border crossings and deported
1,300 Colombians last month in what he said was a crackdown on
smuggling and crime.
As many as 16,000 Colombians have left neighboring
Venezuela, according to the United Nations.
Maduro says he is protecting his country from criminals who
smuggle everything from gasoline to flour across the border but
his political opponents say he is using Colombians as scapegoats
to distract from Venezuela's economic crisis.
Colombians were made to leave their homes in several
Venezuelan border towns and forced in many cases to cross rivers
and bridges with their belongings on their backs.
Foreign ministers from the two nations met on Saturday in
Ecuador to try and smooth the way for the two leaders to meet
and resolve the spat.
Santos has blamed the border crisis on Maduro and said last
week that Venezuela's socialist revolution had failed.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy in Bogota and Girish Gupta in
Caracas; Editing by Bill Trott and Paul Tait)