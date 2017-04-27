(Adds three Venezuelan soldiers asking for refuge)
BOGOTA, April 27 Venezuelans who regularly cross
into Colombia to work, study or shop must apply for a special
migratory card to ease their passage, the Colombian government
said on Thursday.
The cards will take the place of passports and allow entry
to the Colombian provinces of La Guajira, Norte de Santander,
Arauca, Vichada and Guania for residents of Venezuelan border
areas, but not into the rest of Colombia, immigration authority
head Christian Kruger said.
Thousands of Venezuelans cross the border each day to attend
school, work and buy food and medicines that are scarce in the
socialist country. Some 40,000 Venezuelans reside legally in
Colombia.
The rule, which will take affect from Monday, comes amid
tension between the neighbors, which have often been at
loggerheads.
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said recently that
the socialist revolution in Venezuela had failed, prompting his
counterpart Nicolas Maduro to threaten to reveal what he said
were secrets from Colombia's peace negotiations with Marxist
rebels and plans to assassinate guerrilla leaders.
The Colombian foreign ministry said this week it was
examining a refuge request from three Venezuelan soldiers. It is
unclear when or how they arrived in Colombia, but Venezuelan
authorities have said they deserted and fled their country in
March.
Colombia is among countries that have called on Maduro to
hold delayed elections as violent protests continue. Venezuela
said on Wednesday it was withdrawing from the Organization of
American States.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Helen Murphy and Dan Grebler)