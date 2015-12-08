BOGOTA Colombia's Vice President German Vargas Lleras will have surgery for a benign brain tumour soon, he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"On a date to be decided with my doctors I will have surgery to treat a benign meningioma," Vargas Lleras said on the social network. "For now I'll continue with my daily schedule."

Meningiomas are usually benign tumours concentrated around the central nervous system.

The 53-year-old Vargas Lleras fainted during a public event last week. Tests ruled out heart problems and doctors said the episode was due to an old and benign brain injury, as well as overwork.

