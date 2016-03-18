BOGOTA, March 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Her voice
cracking and hands trembling, Adriana holds up a silhouette she
has drawn of her body in front of 33 other rape survivors
sitting in a circle at a therapy session in Bogota.
"I feel desolation and sadness in my soul. We need to repair
our hearts," she said, pointing to her heart on the drawing. The
others nod in agreement.
"Every day I remember what happened. I spent five days in
hospital after I attempted suicide. I still carry the pain,"
said Adriana, as she recalled being raped by a rebel fighter in
her home 15 years ago.
The women, aged from their twenties to sixties, have come
from all parts of Colombia. They have suffered sexual violence
at the hands of guerrilla and paramilitary fighters, who used
rape as a weapon in Colombia's 51-year civil war.
The healing taking place at this government-run therapy
session offers a glimpse of the trauma Colombia's estimated
13,600 rape survivors face as the war-scarred nation attempts to
bring an end to decades of violence.
The government and rebels from the Revolutionary Armed
Forces of Colombia (FARC) are inching ever closer to signing a
peace deal in Cuba, where talks began in late 2012.
But the horrors of war between rebels, paramilitary groups
and government troops have left generations of Colombians
psychologically traumatised.
Around a third of Colombia's 7.8 million registered war
victims - 17 percent of the country's population of 46 million -
suffer from some kind of mental health disorder, such as
anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
"These are far above normal level of psychological trauma
and reveal the magnitude and severity of the problem we face,"
said Andres Moya at Colombia's Los Andes University, who is
researching the war's social and economic impact.
"The psychological consequences of the conflict is a topic
we have neglected. This is surprising from a country that has
been in conflict for 50 years. It's absurd that we haven't paid
this the attention we should have."
How Colombia cares for the millions of its citizens who have
been psychologically damaged by war will be a measure of the
nation's ability to emerge from five decades of fighting.
"The impact of the conflict on mental health is one of the
main challenges we're going to face," Moya said.
BREAKING THE SILENCE
Most Colombians either have a relative who was killed,
displaced, kidnapped or disappeared and or know someone who has
experienced such violence in a war that has killed around
200,000 people and displaced millions.
For many rape survivors, fear and shame has kept them silent
about their ordeal for years.
At the therapy session in a luxury downtown hotel, some are
sharing their experiences for the first time.
"No one ever asked us what happened to us. We haven't had a
chance to unload our grief. This is a space to cry," said
31-year-old Diana, as tears roll down her face.
When she was 14, she was raped by an armed fighter and had a
son as a result.
"Sometimes it feels like it happened yesterday. But I feel
less alone knowing that it didn't just happen to me," she said.
Other women stare at the ground, clasping their hands and
shaking their heads.
Over the next several hours, women are taught breathing and
relaxation exercises under the gentle guidance of a psychologist
as soothing music plays.
The women speak of feeling angry and seeking revenge after
being raped, which has often given way to depression and
despair.
They describe having common symptoms of mental illness and
panic attacks. Some say they can't sleep and concentrate, others
don't want to eat and get out of bed.
After being raped, many women were forced by armed groups to
flee their homes in the countryside, seeking refuge in the
capital Bogota.
Over the years, many have struggled to cope with the poverty
displacement often spawns, and the loss of homes, livelihoods,
and the breakdown of relationships, which can create or deepen
mental health problems.
So far, more than a thousand rape survivors have received
such counselling provided by the government.
Rape survivors, like other war victims, are also eligible
for up to around $7,000 each in financial compensation as part
of government efforts to heal the wounds of war.
CUMULATIVE TRAUMA
Despite such efforts, the stigma attached to mental illness
along with a lack of mental health care, especially in
Colombia's rural areas, means many are not getting treatment.
Aid group Doctors of the World says that of the 22,000
people given medical care in three conflict-hit provinces
between 2013 and 2014, 30 percent showed symptoms of depression.
Children also show signs of trauma, including young
teenagers who wet or defecate their beds.
"For many remote rural communities there hasn't been an
opportunity for catharsis, to talk about what has happened,"
said Ildefonso Jaimes, a psychologist with Doctors of the World.
"Most people in rural areas don't know what a psychologist
is and have never met one. Some people say: "I don't need to go
to a psychologist, I'm not crazy," he said.
For some men living in Colombia's macho culture, it can be
difficult to seek help.
"A macho man wants to hide his pain and not show his
weakness and vulnerability," Jaimes said. "Some men say they
feel impotent and guilty for being unable to defend their family
from rape and or attacks."
The relatives of the estimated 50,000 Colombians who have
disappeared during the conflict endure "a complex grief."
"We've come across grandparents who say they will continue
to wait until the missing return home," Jaimes said.
Because of the extraordinary length of Colombia's war - a
conflict that has spanned several generations - symptoms of
mental health disorders build up and can become chronic.
"Many people have experienced a cycle of violence. The
impact of the conflict on mental health is accumulated and
repetitive over time," Jaimes said.
War trauma could also undermine Colombia's prospects of
building long-term peace. Yet the country spends less on mental
health care as a percentage of the total national health budget
when compared to some other Latin American countries, Moya said.
Back at the therapy session, the healing continues.
With their eyes closed, a psychologist asks women to picture
their hearts and go inside them.
"Find where the pain is and what's written there," she said.
"Now you write the next chapter."
(Reporting By Anastasia Moloney, Editing by Ros Russell)