Dec 5 Colomedica SA :

* Said on Thursday that after the registration of the company's capital increase through issue of series D shares, a stake held by Krzysztof Biernat in the company decreased to 30.73 percent from 33.98 percent

* The number of shares owned by Krzysztof Biernat has not changed and equals to 12,640,000 shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)