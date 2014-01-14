MADRID Jan 14 Spain's family-owned Villar Mir
group said on Monday it has purchased 19.33 percent of
bank-owned real estate company Colonial from Royal Bank of
Scotland, at a price of 1 euro per share, for a total
investment of 44 million euros.
Villar Mir, controlled by the chairman of Spanish builder
OHL, agreed earlier this month to invest 300 million
euros in Colonial. It was not clear whether the 44 million euros
are part of this larger investment.
Peruvian and Andorran investors have also pledged major
investments in Colonial if its board approves a debt
restructuring and recapitalisation plan at an extraordinary
shareholder meeting scheduled for Jan. 21.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Julien Toyer)