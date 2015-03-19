By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON, March 19
HOUSTON, March 19 The Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission has suspended a revised tariff for the Colonial
Pipeline after two small shippers complained it would squeeze
access and limit competition, according to regulatory filings.
The tariff would change how space is used on the jam-packed
gasoline and distillate system, and small shippers said it would
have made it harder to fight for space with bigger users.
Colonial declined comment on Thursday, saying it would
respond in a FERC filing on Friday. FERC suspended the tariff to
consider the challenges and allow Colonial to explain why it
wants the change.
The issue is shipper history. The Colonial system, which
moves more than 3 million barrels of gasoline and distillates
from the U.S. to the Northeast daily, has been full for three
years. Both main lines routinely allocate space based on shipper
history, or how many barrels shippers regularly move.
Such history is a hot commodity, as it ensures regular
shippers receive consistent allocations. Colonial defines a
regular shipper as moving an average of 18,750 barrels per each
of the 72 cycles in a year.
Those who move smaller or intermittent amounts, called new
shippers, often transfer their histories to each other to move
higher in the allocations pecking order.
Doing that allows them to avoid being forced to scramble for
space in the 10 percent of or less of capacity set aside for the
smallest users.
Colonial's revision would prohibit that practice of
transferring histories.
"Colonial's tariff change will severely constrain access to
the pipeline and impede competition," new shippers Nova Energy
and Concept Petroleum Marketing LLC said.
BP Plc transferred its 50,000 bpd Colonial shipping
history to Marathon Petroleum Corp when Marathon
acquired its 451,000 bpd Texas City refinery, now known as the
Galveston Bay plant, for $2.5 billion in 2013. Marathon added
that to its own history, getting a bigger piece of the Colonial
pie.
With the revision, that could still happen - if a regular
shipper buys another regular shipper's business. But if a new
shipper buys another's business, it gets the greater of either
history - not both.
York River Fuels LLC, a New York Harbor marketer with
Western Refining Yorktown Inc, said in a filing this week that
it has a deal with another company to swap histories as needed.
Colonial should allow such deals already in place to
continue, York River said.
